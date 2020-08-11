No new COVID-19 cases to report on August 11 morning
Vietnam did not record any new infections of the coronavirus overnight, keeping the tally at 847, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control said on August 11 morning.
Health workers of the Centre for Disease Control of Da Nang city test samples (Photo: VNA)
Among all the infections, 318 are imported and were quarantined upon their arrival while 389 others are linked with central Da Nang city in the new outbreak that started on July 25.
As many as 399 patients or 47.1 percent of the total cases have recovered, but the country has also recorded 15 related deaths.
Among the remainders still under treatment, nine have tested negative once for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and 36 at least twice.
There are 165,983 people having close contact with confirmed cases or coming from pandemic-hit areas under quarantine at present./.