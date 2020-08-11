Health Vietnam reports 15th COVID-19-related death A 68-year-old man from the central province of Quang Nam has become the 15th person who died of COVID-19-related complications in Vietnam.

Health One more COVID-19 patient dies in Vietnam A 66-year-old COVID-19 patient in Cam Le district, the central city of Da Nang died on August 10, raising the death toll to 14 since the pandemic broke out in Vietnam.

Health Vietnam reports six new COVID-19 patients on August 10 Vietnam recorded six more COVID-19 cases on August 10 afternoon, bringing the national tally to 847, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.