One more COVID-19 patient dies in Vietnam
A 66-year-old COVID-19 patient in Cam Le district, the central city of Da Nang died on August 10, raising the death toll to 14 since the pandemic broke out in Vietnam.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – A 66-year-old COVID-19 patient in Cam Le district, the central city of Da Nang died on August 10, raising the death toll to 14 since the pandemic broke out in Vietnam.
According to Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Truong Son, who is also head of the special team in response to COVID-19 in Da Nang, the man had end-stage chronic renal failure and his heart had stopped beating for many times.
He had been under treatment at Da Nang Hospital from July 6-27, and tested positive for the coronavirus on July 26.
The patient was transferred to the COVID-19 quarantine and treatment centre of Hue Central Hospital in central Thua Thien-Hue province on July 28, where he was diagnosed with coronavirus infection and severe pneumonia, with end-stage chronic renal failure.
He died in the morning of August 10.
Vietnam recorded six more COVID-19 cases on August 10 afternoon, bringing the national tally to 847, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
Of the new patients, aged 8 - 65, one is in the central province of Quang Nam, four in the central city of Da Nang, and one imported case in Ho Chi Minh City.
According to the committee’s treatment subcommittee, four more patients were reported to fully recover on August 10, lifting the total recoveries to 399.
Among the remaining active patients, nine have tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once and 36 others at least twice.
A total of 182,267 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entering Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are being quarantined nationwide, including 5,139 at hospitals, 28,408 at other concentrated quarantine facilities, and 148,720 at their homes./.