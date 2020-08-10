Health Four patients in Da Nang recover from COVID-19 Four patients who contracted COVID-19 in the latest outbreak hitting Vietnam have recovered from the disease and were discharged from the Da Nang Lung Hospital on August 10.

Health Two more COVID-19 fatalities reported, death toll at 13 Two more COVID-19 patients died early August 10, raising the country’s total death toll to 13, said Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son later the same day.

Health Vietnam records no new COVID-19 case on August 10 morning Vietnam reported no new COVID-19 cases between 6 pm on August 9 and 6 am on August 10, keeping the national count at 841, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.