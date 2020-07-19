Tien Giang aims to obtain growth of 7 percent this year
The Mekong Delta province ofTien Giang is determined to achieve the economic growth target of 7 percent this year despite being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, a local official has said.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Tien Giang (VNA) – The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang is determined to achieve the economic growth target of 7 percent this year despite being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, a local official has said.
Speaking at a recent session of the provincial People’s Council, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Council Nguyen Van Danh said the province had to take urgent and synchronous measures in various areas like agriculture, fisheries, rural development, industry, urban development, and the collective economy.
He said the provincial People’s Committee should direct the Southern Horticultural Research Institute to guide farmers in areas affected by drought and saltwater intrusion in restoring fruit orchards.
It should encourage them to switch to crops and livestock that are resistant to natural calamities, he said.
More than 8,500ha of rice, thousands of hectares of vegetable and 5,300ha of fruits were damaged by natural disaster this year, he said.
The administration should make preparations after the 2020 flooding season to ensure the 2020-2021 winter-spring crop is good, he said.
Cooperative models that are part of value chains or link farmers with enterprises should be expanded, and the province should give priority to rice, fruit, vegetables, and seafood value chains, he said.
It also should provide assistance to the industrial sector, he added.
It should assess the impact of the pandemic on each sector and help affected companies stabilise their business soon and achieve the targeted rate of growth in the remaining months of the year.
According to the People’s Committee, the province targets revenues from retail sales and services of 39.8 trillion VND (1.7 billion USD) in the second half of the year.
It seeks to attract 17 new projects and set up 16 new cooperatives.
In the first half its gross domestic product was marginally down year-on-year.
It has provided dole of more than 217.6 billion VND to poor people, those near the poverty line and others this year. It will continue to pay the allowance this month.
Truong Van Hien, chairman of the province’s Trade Federation, said trade unions had called on and given gifts to 14,000 workers facing financial difficulties./.