Business Southernmost province seeks ways to achieve export target The Southernmost province of Ca Mau is working hard to support local seafood businesses and achieve the year’s seafood export target of 1.2 billion USD.

Business Evaluation authority should be given to brokerages, experts say Intermediary financial institutions instead of bond issuers should be empowered to recognise professional investors when they come to purchase corporate bonds in the secondary market, regulatory experts have urged.

Business Thua Thien – Hue’s economic zone looks for post-pandemic investments The Chan May – Lang Co Economic Zone in the central province of Thua Thien – Hue, which boasts comprehensive infrastructure and an open investment environment, is hoped to attract new investment flows following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Ministry proposes not allowing conversion of condotel into residential projects The Ministry of Public Security has proposed not granting ownership certificates to allow condotels, tourist villas and officetels to be turned into residential projects.