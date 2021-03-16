Tien Giang: over 173.5 mln USD earmarked for new rural construction
Tien Giang (VNA) – The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang has spent over 4 trillion VND (173.5 million USD) implementing the national target programme on building new-style rural areas in 2021 – 2025, aiming to be recognised as a new-style rural province.
In 2021, the locality has invested 514.5 billion VND from the local budget and nearly 245 billion VND sourced from businesses’ capital in the programme.
It expects to have 12 more new-style rural communes, 14 more advanced new-style rural communes, and one more district meeting the criteria set by the programme.
Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Vinh, the locality has taken comprehensive and drastical measures with the aim of having all of its communes and districts recognised as new-style rural areas, and 40 percent and 14 percent of the communes meeting advanced and model new-style rural standards, respectively.
It also targets two districts meeting the criteria of an advanced new-style rural area.
The local authorities have implemented measures to improve the material and spiritual lives for rural locals, and build and upgrade modern rural socio-economic infrastructure in connection of urbanization and environmental protection.
Attention has been paid to organising communication activities in order to raise public awareness and responsibility of the importance of new-style rural building in the national industrialisation and modernisation process.
Planning-related work, agricultural restructuring, and sustainable and hi-tech agriculture development have been concentrated, contributing to fulfilling the locality’s development goals.
By early 2021, Tien Giang had 119 communes recognised as new-style rural areas, 10 others meeting the standard of advanced new-style rural commune, accounting for 83.21 percent and 6.29 percent of the total communes in the locality, respectively.
Three urban areas had completed the task of new-style rural construction, while two districts were recognized as new-style rural areas.
Per capita income in Tien Giang in 2020 increased nearly 3 percent compared to 2011, while the rate of poor households decreased to 1.97 percent from 9.63 percent./.