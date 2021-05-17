Society VFF leader extends congratulations to Buddhist followers on Buddha’s birthday President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien on May 17 sent a letter of congratulations to Buddhist community in and outside the country on the occasion of the Buddha’s 2565th birthday.

Society Relief aid provided for needy households in Cambodia’s Preah Sihanouk The Vietnamese Consulate General in Cambodia’s Preah Sihanouk province and the Executive Board of the provincial Khmer-Vietnamese Association on May 16 presented 434 gift packages to disadvantaged households.

Society National Olympiad on Marxism-Leninism, Ho Chi Minh’s Thought launched The fourth National Olympiad on Marxism-Leninism and Ho Chi Minh’s Thought kicked off on May 16 under the theme “Anh sang soi duong” (The light illuminates the road).

Society Books on election on display in Quang Ninh province An exhibition of books on election is underway in Ha Long city in the northern province of Quang Ninh.