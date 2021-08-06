Tien Giang’s exports surge 19.8 percent during January-July
The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang pocketed 1.96 billion USD from exports in the first seven months of 2021, up 19.8 percent year-on-year and equal to 60.2 percent of the yearly plan, said Acting Director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade Dang Van Tuan.
Foreign-invested enterprises accounted for nearly 85 percent of the province's total export turnover.
Notably, the province continued seeing growth in the shipments of its strong commodities. Accordingly, in the period, Tien Giang exported over 461 million USD worth of metal products, including copper pipes, up 34.4 percent over the same period last year, nearly 338 million USD worth of footwear, up 32.3 percent, over 8,300 tonnes of vegetables and fruits for 17.62 million USD, up 15.68 percent in volume and 15.6 percent in value.
Tuan said that the department has promoted its role in coordinating with the Agency of Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Industry and Trade to provide timely information about the export markets to businesses, connect markets and customers, and avoid the disruption of the supply chains for the export markets amidst complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The province has encouraged enterprises to step up online trade promotion activities to boost the export of local products such as processed seafood, agricultural products, vegetables and fruits to China, Japan, the US, the Republic of Korea and the European Union, especially those recovering soon after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Attention has also been paid to the sale of products on e-commerce platforms such as Sendo, Shopee, Tiki, Voso and Postmart, Tuan added./.