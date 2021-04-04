Market management force strengthens work fighting counterfeit goods. (Photo: thanglong.chinhphu.vn)



Hanoi (VNS/VNA) — The General Department of Market Surveillance under the Ministry of Industry and Trade said that the market management force would focus on fighting counterfeit goods, goods that infringe intellectual property rights and goods of unknown origin on both traditional trade and digital platforms from April 1 to the end of December 2025.

The office has issued a decision on a plan to fight and prevent counterfeit goods, goods of unknown origin and goods infringing intellectual property rights for the 2021 - 2025 period.

Tran Huu Linh, director general of the office, said the goal of this plan iss to communicate and guide the law in combination with the signing of commitments with traditional as well as e-commerce businesses, organisers and managers of wet markets, trade centres, streets, wards, communes, villages, and craft villages.

This aimed to raise awareness and responsibility in obeying law in production and business activities. Linh affirmed that this was a long-term plan, with specific goals for each year.

With specific plans, it is expected that by 2021, all supermarkets and commercial centres in 12 major cities and provinces will not do trade counterfeit goods, goods of unknown origin and goods that infringe intellectual property rights.

Along with that, e-commerce trading floors including Lazada, Tiki, Shopee, Sendo, Hotdeal and major e-commerce sites all signed commitments to not trade in counterfeit goods, goods of unknown origin and goods that infringe intellectual property rights.

In addition, 60 percent of businesses will be encouraged to sign commitments not to trade such goods and not repeat infringements.

Recently, the market management forces have investigated and closed a series of establishments and warehouses producing fake goods./.