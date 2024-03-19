“Phá Bàu” is an age-old festival of the Khmer people in Loc Khanh commune, Loc Ninh district, Binh Phuoc province. It vividly reflects traditional practices of the rice-land civilisation, and through its holding the Khmer people pray for peace, health, abundant harvests, thriving crops, and prosperity.

Since being recognised as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage, the Pha Bau Festival has been held annually by local authorities.

It aims to educate the younger generation about preserving and promoting the cultural identity of the ethnic group.

The festival showcases the spirit of unity among local residents and the Khmer people from far and wide. Given its significance, the festival is promoted not only by the local community but also by the local government.

The Pha Bau Festival was recognised as a national intangible cultural heritage on December 20, 2019./.

VNA