Society Workshop features President Ho Chi Minh’s revolutionary activities in Russia The Hanoi chapter of the Vietnam-Russia Friendship Association on May 12 held a workshop on President Ho Chi Minh's revolutionary activities in Russia and at K9 relic site in Hanoi's outlying district of Ba Vi.

Society Anti-State propagandist sentenced to eight years in prison The People’s Court of Ho Chi Minh City on May 12 sentenced Tran Van Bang, born 1961, to eight years in jail for “fabricating, storing, spreading, or disseminating information, materials, items for opposing the government of Socialist Republic of Vietnam” under Article 117 of the Criminal Code 2015.

Society Binh Thuan authorities to inspect enterprises exporting aquatic products to EU Authorities of the south-central coastal province of Binh Thuan will inspect enterprises exporting aquatic products to the European market to prepare for the European Commission (EC)’s fourth round of inspection of the local fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing in late May.

Society Ninh Binh: livelihood aid provided for people with disabilities Many disabled people in the northern mountainous province of Ninh Binh have received vocation training and thus earning sustainable livelihoods via support projects launched by the ActionAid Vietnam and Aid for Social Protection Program Foundation Vietnam (AFV).