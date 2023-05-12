Tin Tuc Newspaper awarded first-class Labour Order on 40th anniversary
Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung (C) presents the first-class Labour Medal to Tin Tuc newspaper on May 12 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Tin Tuc (News), a newspaper under the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), was granted a first-class Labour Order at a ceremony held at the VNA headquarters in Hanoi on May 12 to celebrate 40 years since it published its first issue (May 14, 1983-2023).
Speaking at the ceremony, Editor-in-Chief of the Tin Tuc Newspaper Ninh Hong Nga said this is the recognition of the Party and State for the achievements of many generations of devoted journalists who have worked hard to cultivate the development of the newspaper as well as the Vietnam News Agency and the revolutionary press in general.
Over the past four decades, the newspaper has constantly innovated to adapt to development. Despite many difficulties ahead, the newspaper will always take tradition as a guideline, take the trust of readers as motivation to continue to maintain its prestige and carry the motto of being reliable and timeliness while being a bridge between the Government and the people.
VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang said, established in the early 1980s, the newspaper has welcomed the country's Doi Moi (Renewal) in a period of new ways of thinking and doing things. Its reporters have immersed themselves in the vibrant socio-political life, reflecting not only daily changes, but also hidden corners in the renovation process.
Its investigation series that reflected burning issues in society, or articles that objected to and expose the plots of agitators and opponents have had a strong impact on society, making an important contribution to the implementation of the political mission of VNA, she said.
Members of the editorial board and reporters have always shown themselves to be skilled writers, quick to grasp issues, deploy and build quality news and articles that are trusted by the public to read. With these efforts, its reporters have continuously won high prizes at press awards competitions.
Trang said that through each time of restructuring or when it faces difficulties, people here become more mature and continue to assert its prestige name with bold, official and accurate content.
According to the VNA General Director, in recent years, Tin Tuc has made a stronger breakthrough as it quickly applied new communication methods, and distributed information on multiple platforms. This is the general trend of modern journalism. In order to do that, Tin Tuc reporters changed their thinking about journalism, their journalism methods, to become more versatile and agile.
The newspaper has made efforts to overcome difficulties in the light of limited resources. Its multimedia news products have become more and more mature and have had a ripple effect. Solidarity, creativity and determination have created the strength and brand of Tin Tuc, she said.
The VNA General Director also expressed her hope that Tin Tuc reporters will continue to uphold the tradition, constantly update their knowledge of modern journalism and continue to focus on improving the political and professional skills of journalists.
Improving the quality of information and how information is presented, meeting the requirements of readers while still serving as the mainstream information flow in the whole journalism industry, is a vital requirement not only for the newspaper, but also for the entire VNA, she said.
The newspaper has many journalism works that won the Vietnam News Agency Press Prize, the National Press Award, the Golden Hammer and Sickle Award, and the National External Information Award.
With its achievements, Tin Tuc has been awarded many noble emulation titles by the Party and State such as first, second, and third-class Labour Orders, and Certificates of Merit from the Prime Minister, VNA, ministries and sectors./.