Business Infographic Hanoi lures 1.28 billion USD in FDI in 10 months Hanoi attracted 1.28 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first 10 months of this year, a rise of 27% year on year, reported the city Department of Planning and Investment.

Business Infographic Ten-month industrial production index up 9% Vietnam’s index of industrial production went up 9 percent in the first 10 months of this year, the Ministry of Planning and Investment reported.

Business Infographic Six commodities post export value of 10 billion USD Six commodities posted 10 billion USD in export value in the first ten months of this year, according to the General Statistics Office.