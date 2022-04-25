Business VinFast chooses B-EV Motors as electric vehicle distributor representative in Israel VinFast Trading and Service Limited Liability Company, a subsidiary automaker of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, said on April 25 that it has chosen B-EV Motors as its electric vehicle distributor representative in Israel.

Business National flag carrier, Kon Tum province cooperate in investment, tourism promotion Vietnam Airlines and the People’s Committee of Kon Tum province have pledged to strengthen the promotion of the image, improve the efficiency of investment and tourism promotion activities, and make positive contributions to socio-economic development of the Central Highlands locality, and popularise the image, products and services of the national flag carrier.

Business Regulatory sandbox for P2P lending needs strict requirements Early this month, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) announced a new draft decree providing a controlled testing mechanism (sandbox) for fintech activities in the banking industry. This is the second draft that has been built to gather public opinions for this sector.

Business Vietnamese, Chinese localities work to speed up customs clearance The People’s Committee of Quang Ninh province’s Mong Cai city and authorities of Dongxing city in China’s Guangxi province held online talks discussing measures to speed up the customs clearance between the two localities in the time to come in association with the effective implementation of COVID-19 prevention and control.