Politics Thai King highly values Vietnam-Thailand friendship Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida have recently hosted a reception for outgoing Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh and his spouse.

Politics Egyptian locality looks to expand cooperation with Vietnam Vietnamese Ambassador to Egypt Nguyen Huy Dung had a working session with Governor of Luxor Mustafa Mohamed Alham Khaled on March 25 to discuss measures to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Politics Vietnam attends Raisina Dialogue 2024 in India Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet has recently attended the 9th Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, India, where he highlighted multilateral cooperation for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest February 26 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.