Politics President Vo Van Thuong receives visiting Cambodian Deputy PM President Vo Van Thuong received Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Samdech Krolahom Sar Kheng, who was on a working visit to Vietnam, in Hanoi on March 4.

Politics Police forces of Vietnam, Cambodia record fruitful crime fight cooperation The Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and the Cambodian Ministry of Interior reviewed the results of their 2022 cooperation plan and signed a new one for this year at a conference in Hanoi on March 4.

Videos Vietnamese leaders receive Cambodian Deputy PM On the afternoon of March 4, newly-elected President Vo Van Thuong hosted a reception for Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia Samdech Krolahom Sar Kheng, who is paying a working visit to Vietnam.

Politics Foreign leaders offer congratulations to new President of Vietnam Leaders of Russia, India, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), Japan, Italy, Mongolia, and the UAE have sent congratulations to Vo Van Thuong on his election as President of Vietnam by the 15th National Assembly.