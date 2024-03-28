Top legislator lauds Keidanren’s role in fostering Vietnam - Japan ties
National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue received Fujimoto Masayoshi and Hyodo Masayuki, chairmen of the Japan - Vietnam Economic Committee at the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren), along with leaders of some Keidanren member enterprises in Hanoi on March 28.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (right) welcomes Hyodo Masayuki, co-chairman of the Japan - Vietnam Economic Committee at the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren), in Hanoi on March 28. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue received Fujimoto Masayoshi and Hyodo Masayuki, chairmen of the Japan - Vietnam Economic Committee at the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren), along with leaders of some Keidanren member enterprises in Hanoi on March 28.
The Keidanren delegation is in Vietnam to attend a high-level meeting held on March 27 to launch the first phase of the Vietnam - Japan Joint Initiative in the new era.
Chairman Hue lauded Keidanren’s cooperation and contributions, along with the two chairmen and Japanese enterprises’ role in promoting the two countries’ relations and Japanese investment in Vietnam.
Fujimoto and Hyodo expressed their delight at the recent upgrade of the two countries’ relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia and the world.
In the new development period, Keidanren hopes to continue fostering bilateral economic connections, they said, noting that survey results released by the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) in late December 2023 show that last year, Vietnam emerged as the second place among the countries or regions with the best business prospects in Japanese enterprises’ eyes.
They added that in the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) initiative, Japan views Vietnam as an extremely important partner.
Applauding the sound development of the Vietnam - Japan relations in all spheres, Hue spoke highly of the Vietnam - Japan Joint Initiative, which has been carried out successfully over the last 20 years.
Vietnam always attaches importance to and supports Japanese enterprises to make investment, do business, and give proposals on policies, administrative procedure reform, and investment climate improvement in the Southeast Asian nation, he stated.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and the Keidanren delegation at the meeting in Hanoi on March 28. (Photo: VNA)At the meeting, the Keidanren chairmen and Japanese enterprises highlighted their intention to expand business and investment activities in Vietnam. They also mentioned cooperation in training high-quality human resources and noted that they hope administrative procedures and the investment climate will be further improved.
Hue asked the Japan - Vietnam Economic Committee as well as Keidanren to continue coordinating with Vietnamese agencies to increase policy dialogue, share information and experience to help better the local investment climate, and serve as a bridge for Japanese firms to invest more in Vietnam.
The top legislator highly valued the JBIC’s survey results, which he said reflect the investment - business environment in Vietnam along with Japanese enterprises’ interest in the country.
The NA and Government have been supporting and creating the best possible conditions for Vietnamese and Japanese enterprises to boost investment in each other’s countries, he remarked.
He also asked the Economic Committee and Keidanren to introduce Vietnam’s investment environment, potential, and opportunities to Japanese enterprises while encouraging and assisting Japanese firms to invest more in Vietnam to diversify supply chains in line with the five main areas of the first phase of the Vietnam - Japan Joint Initiative in the new era.
Chairman Hue voiced his belief that with the political resolve of both countries’ leaders and support from Japanese enterprises, bilateral economic, trade, and investment ties will grow even more strongly to generate tangible benefits for the two countries’ people and enterprises and bolster bilateral relations./.