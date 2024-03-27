Business Three-month FDI inflow into Vietnam up 13.4% Vietnam had attracted 6.17 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) as of March 20, a year-on-year rise of 13.4%, according to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business VCCI calls for greater support for R&D costs of FDI firms The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) has proposed increasing the support for research and development (R&D) costs to over 50% for foreign direct investment (FDI) businesses, it said in policy feedback requested by the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business Large livestock businesses are likely to benefit from new regulations Large livestock enterprises are expected to benefit greatly when the regulation on locations not permitted to run livestock farms takes effect from 2025.