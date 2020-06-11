Politics Vietnamese, French PMs talk COVID-19 fight, cooperation enhancement Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his French counterpart Edouard Philippe discussed some cooperation measures in the COVID-19 fight and ways to reinforce the countries’ relations during their phone talks on June 11.

Politics Vietnam, Switzerland seek measures to forge cooperation Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on June 11 held phone talks with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis on measures to enhance cooperation between the two nations, as well as their coordination at multilateral forums.

Politics Vietnam ready for EVFTA, EVIPA enforcement: spokeswoman Vietnam is now ready for implementing the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), Spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Politics Vietnam respects freedom of religion and belief: FM spokesperson Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang reiterated on June 11 Vietnam’s consistent policy of respecting and guaranteeing the right of citizens to follow or not follow any religion or belief.