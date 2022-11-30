Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue (L) and Governor-General of Australia David Hurley. (Photo: VNA)



At the meeting, Hue expressed his wish for Hurley’s further support for Vietnam-Australia relations.



He hoped the Governor-General and the Australian Government will continue assisting Vietnamese expatriates in their integration process, preservation of cultural identity, and contribution to the relationship between the two countries.



Hue congratulated Australia on its important achievements under the leadership of the Governor-General, especially the successful federal elections in May 2022, and the containment of the COVID-19 pandemic and complete opening of its doors.



The top legislator took the occasion to convey President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s invitation to the Australian leader to pay an official visit to Vietnam in 2023 when the two nations celebrate the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations.

At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Believing that Hue’s visit will make positive contributions to fostering the Vietnam-Australia strategic partnership and the relationship between the legislative bodies, Hurley said he wishes to visit Vietnam again.



The Governor-General said with increasing delegation exchanges at all levels, the Australia-Vietnam bilateral ties are expanding and this is a favourable time for the two countries to upgrade their relations to a new height.



Both host and guest expressed their delight at the growing strategic partnership and agreed to coordinate in organising celebrations for the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties next year, particularly in delegation, culture, and people-to-people exchanges./.