Total COVID-19 cases in Vietnam now 61
The Ministry of Health on March 16 evening announced the latest case of COVID-19, the 61st, in the country.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Health on March 16 evening announced the latest case of COVID-19, the 61st, in the country.
The announcement came after the Nha Trang Pasteur Institute said earlier the same day that the test of the sample sent from the central coastal province of Ninh Thuan turns out to be positive for the SARS-CoV-2 that causes the disease.
The patient is a 42-year-old resident of Ninh Thuan province. He visited Malaysia on February 27 and returned to Vietnam on March 4 on Flight VJ862 to Ho Chi Minh City.
After coming back to his locality, the man on March 10 had a fever and felt a throat pain but did not take any medicine. He visited the Ninh Thuan General Hospital on March 15 for check-up and treatment.
The patient is now being treated at the hospital./.