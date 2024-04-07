Total export-import turnover hits 178.04 billion USD in Q1
Vietnam’s total export-import turnover hit 178.04 billion USD in the first quarter of this year, up 15.5% year-on-year. Exports increased by 17% and imports by 13.9%.
VNA
