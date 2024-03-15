Vietnamese Press – Pioneering, innovation for the revolutionary cause of the Party and people
The 2024 National Press Festival in Ho Chi Minh City from March 15-17 is a grand event for journalists around the country. Hosted by the Vietnam Journalists’ Association and co-organised by the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, this year’s event is the largest ever.
VNA
You should also see
InfographicFour commodities with export value of over 5 billion USD
In the first two months of 2024, four commodities of Vietnam posted export value of over 5 billion USD, accounting for over 52% of the country's total export turnover, according to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam.
See more
InfographicDien Bien Phu Campaign: A brief summary
The Dien Bien Phu campaign in 1954 stands out as a remarkable epic of the people's war, making its mark in history as a shining triumph that smashed the stronghold of imperial colonialism.
InfographicActivities planned for Ban Flower Festival 2024
From March 13 to 18, the Opening Ceremony of the National Tourism Year - Dien Bien and the Ban Flower Festival 2024 will take place in Dien Bien Phu city, Dien Bien Phu province. During the event, visitors will experience unique cultural activities imbued with the cultural identity of local ethnic groups. They will also have the chance to revisit the glorious historical victory of Dien Bien Phu.
InfographicPMI exceeds 50, Vietnam’s manufacturing demonstrating ongoing improvements
Vietnam’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) hit 50.4 points in February, up slightly compared to the 50.3 points recorded in January and above the 50-point threshold for the second month in succession.
InfographicSeven countries establish Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Vietnam
Following the recent announcement of Vietnam and Australia upgrading their diplomatic relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership on March 7, Vietnam now boasts such partnership with a total of seven countries.
InfographicShrimp exports expected to grow slightly in 2024
Vietnam’s shrimp exports are expected to recover this year and slightly increase by between 10 and 15%. Export turnover is believed to reach 4-4.3 billion USD.