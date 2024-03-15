Infographics Infographic Dien Bien Phu Campaign: A brief summary The Dien Bien Phu campaign in 1954 stands out as a remarkable epic of the people's war, making its mark in history as a shining triumph that smashed the stronghold of imperial colonialism.

Activities planned for Ban Flower Festival 2024 From March 13 to 18, the Opening Ceremony of the National Tourism Year - Dien Bien and the Ban Flower Festival 2024 will take place in Dien Bien Phu city, Dien Bien Phu province. During the event, visitors will experience unique cultural activities imbued with the cultural identity of local ethnic groups. They will also have the chance to revisit the glorious historical victory of Dien Bien Phu.

PMI exceeds 50, Vietnam's manufacturing demonstrating ongoing improvements Vietnam's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) hit 50.4 points in February, up slightly compared to the 50.3 points recorded in January and above the 50-point threshold for the second month in succession.

Seven countries establish Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Vietnam Following the recent announcement of Vietnam and Australia upgrading their diplomatic relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership on March 7, Vietnam now boasts such partnership with a total of seven countries.