Business Project helps boost agriculture sustainably The Vietnam Sustainable Agriculture Transformation Project (VnSAT) has become a success model in the agricultural sector after nearly seven years of implementation, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Overseas Vietnamese help boost exports The overseas Vietnamese business community is an important resource to help develop the distribution network, thereby increasing the export turnover of Vietnamese goods to the world, heard a workshop held in Ho Chi Minh City on June 1by the municipal Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs to promote exports.

Business Over 92 percent of Vietnamese firms register to use e-invoices As many as 764,314 firms, or more than 92 percent of Vietnamese total, have registered to convert to electronic invoices, according to deputy head of the General Department of Taxation Dang Ngoc Minh.

Business Newly established firms up in first five months The number of newly-established enterprises in the first five months of the year was 62,961, up 12.9 percent over the same period in 2021, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).