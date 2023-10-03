Travel Vietnam expects to welcome 13 million foreign visitors this year The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said it will propose the Government revise the target of international tourists to 12.5-13 million from only 8 million this year, a 56% increase from the plan set at the beginning of the year.

Travel Localities gearing up for peak tourism season Localities are diversifying tourism products and stepping up promotion activities to attract both domestic and foreign holidaymakers in the remaining months of this year.

Travel Marvellous “golden season” on ripening terraced rice fields in Lai Chau Every autumn, between September and early October, the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau becomes a magnet for travellers looking to take in the extraordinary golden rice season. This is a time for tourists to visit and experience wonderful moments.

Videos Measures sought to fully tap potential of cruise tourism Vietnam has recorded a significant increase in the number of international tourist arrivals by sea since the beginning of this year. This indicates a strong rebound in the maritime tourism market with considerable potential for further development in the coming time.