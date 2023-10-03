Tourist arrivals to Quang Binh see 2-fold rise during nine months
The central province of Quang Binh, dubbed the “kingdom of caves”, welcomed over 3.6 million tourist arrivals in the first nine months of 2023, soaring 2.32-fold year on year, reported the provincial Department of Tourism.
It attracted more than 3.5 million domestic visitors while the number of international arrivals shot up over four-fold to 89,380 during the period.
Revenue from accommodation services topped 454 billion VND (18.6 million USD), up 1.35-fold from a year earlier, statistics showed.
This year, Quang Binh has continued to receive positive assessment from both domestic and foreign tourists and magazines such as Lonely Planet (the US), The Travel (Canada), Wanderlust (the UK), Booking.com, and the Saigon Times, the department said.
It noted that the province has stepped up tourism promotion and connectivity, boosted investment from the state budget and the mobilisation of social resources for tourism development, increased diversifying tourism products, and explored new markets.
Since the year’s beginning, many new tourism projects and services have been launched on a trial basis and grabbed travellers’ interest such as all-terrain vehicle rides through the ironwood forest of Hamlet 4 in Tan Hoa commune of Minh Hoa district; tours of Mu Me Waterfall, Vang Cave and Lua Waterfall in Lam Thuy commune of Le Thuy district; and tours of the nature and the Van Kieu ethnic group’s culture in Quang Ninh and Le Thuy districts; and Bang Onsen Spa & Resort in Kim Thuy commune of Le Thuy.
Thirty-four tourism products and destinations in Quang Binh have had their plans approved or been piloted so far./.