Deputy head of the Industry Department Pham Tuan Anh speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Toyota Vietnam and the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Department of Industry on September 7 launched a consulting programme for auto support industry enterprises.



The programme is within the framework of a Memorandum of Understanding on a project assisting domestic firms in the auto support industry this year.



Accordingly, Toyota Vietnam will send experts to the Hanoi Industry Trade Investment JSC, the Nhat Minh Technical Co.Ltd, the 75 Rubber One-Member Co.Ltd and the Kim Sen Industrial JSC to discuss problems and offer solutions to improve their competitiveness.



Toyota Vietnam said the project, launched in 2020, aims to build the capacity of domestic firms and connect them with automobile assemblers and manufacturers.



It also set up a unit in charge of assisting Vietnamese suppliers of auto components in 2018.



At present, Toyota has 46 suppliers, six from Vietnam, with a total of over 720 domestically-made items./.