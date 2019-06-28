Processing tra fish for exports (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) has forecast that tra fish exports to the EU will increase by 20-35 percent in 2019.Last year, tra fish exports to the EU bounced back after declining from 2010 to 2017.From January 1 to May 15 this year, tra fish exports to the EU reached 105.2 million USD, up 31.5 percent against the same period of 2018.The growth was largely attributed to four markets, namely the Netherlands, the UK, Germany and Belgium.From the beginning of the year to mid-May, tra fish exports to the Netherlands rose by 12.2 percent, the UK 59.4 percent, Germany 61.6 percent and Belgium 63.8 percent.In the period, tra fish was listed among the most popular white fish in Europe, making up 9 percent of the region’s white fish market. Each year, the EU consumes nearly 3 million tonnes of white fish, 89 percent of which is imported.In the near future, with tax advantages from the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), tra fish exports to the EU are expected to see positive growth.Demand for tra fish imports from central and eastern European countries is also increasing. A large proportion of tra fish imported by the Netherlands and Germany has been shipped to central and eastern European nations which do not have big import ports.Tra fish products labeled by the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) are likely to be favoured in the European market.To secure a firm foothold in the market, the tra fish sector needs to strengthen the management and control of food quality and safety, experts suggested.-VNA