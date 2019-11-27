Tra fish exports to Malaysia see strong surge
Tra fish processed for export (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam shipped a total 34.18 million USD worth of tra fish to Malaysia this year to mid-October, a year-on-year surge of 23.6 percent, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).
VASEP said that this is the most robust growth as compared to other markets in ASEAN.
Currently, Malaysia is among leading importers of Vietnamese tra fish in the bloc. Along with traditional white fish, tra fish products have won the taste of many Malaysian consumers in the past two years.
Seeing potential of this market, Vietnamese exporters have enhanced shipments of frozen tra fish fillets, frozen tra fish steak and dried fish bladders to Malaysia with average prices of 1.5-7.5 USD per kilogramme.
The Government has recognised tra fish as a national product and a key export item that has been shipped to about 150 countries and territories.
Last year, tra fish export brought in a record of 2.26 billion USD, rising 26.4 percent year on year. Vietnam has targeted a revenue of 2.4 billion USD for the whole year 2019./.