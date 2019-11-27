Business China funds planning of new railway in northern Vietnam: ministry China had funded 10 million yuan (1.4 million USD) for the preliminary planning of a controversial train project in Vietnam that would connect the northern border region all the way through to a busy eastern port, the Ministry of Transport announced on November 25.

Business Vietnam, Indonesia step up cooperation in financial supervision A delegation of the Vietnamese National Financial Supervisory Commission led by its Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Khach visited and held working sessions with agencies in Indonesia’s financial safety network in Jakarta from November 24-26.

Business Vietnam, RoK agree to bolster economic, trade, investment ties Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh and his Korean counterpart Sung Yun-mo have discussed measures to further bolster economic, trade and investment partnership between the two countries.

Business Vietnam International Aviation Expo opens in HCM City The Vietnam International Aviation Expo 2019 (VIAE 2019), the first expo on aviation technologies and equipment in the country, kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on November 26.