Tra Vinh approves investment of 96MW wind power plant
The Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh has approved the investment plan and investor of the 96 MW Thang Long wind power plant in Luong Hoa A commune, Chau Thanh district.
The project, which has total investment of 3.86 trillion VND (169 million USD) by Thang Long Tra Vinh Wind Power JSC, is the ninth of its kind licensed in Tra Vinh. So far five plants have become operational with total capacity of 322 MW.
The project has 24 turbines, covering nearly 600 hectares, including 545 hectares of water surface.
It is scheduled to become operational in the third quarter of 2023.
Nguyen Quynh Thien, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Tra Vinh said that the committee has proposed the Prime Minister approve the addition of wind, solar, biomass and gas power projects in the province with a total capacity of more than 46,500 MW to the National Power Development Planning for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2045./.