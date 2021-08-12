Trade ministry wants storage, warehousing costs cut for struggling businesses
The Ministry of Industry and Trade has called on marine transport and logistics businesses to cut fees for container storage and warehousing for companies that have reduced operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Containers with goods at a port. (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Quoc Khanh on August 10 sent an official dispatch to a number of business groups like the Vietnam Logistics Business Association and Vietnam Seaports Association, port operators and shipping and logistics companies for the purpose.
It pointed out that 19 southern provinces and cities have mandated social distancing under the Government's Directive 16, including Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong, Dong Nai, and Long An, all localities with large volumes of imports and exports.
The application of social distancing and other epidemic prevention and control measures means some businesses have temporarily reduced operations and face difficulties in picking up their cargo from ports, leading to an increase in the storage time at ports and costs, it said.
This makes it imperative to cut charges for them, it said.
It also instructed marine transport and logistics businesses and associations to improve goods clearance and reduce container backlogs at ports and facilitate import-export activities.
Many trade groups have complained to the ministry about a shortage of containers and high logistics and international shipping costs (that have risen 5-10 times since before the pandemic) that have persisted since last year.
The surging costs of fuel and imported raw materials in recent months have also caused enormous difficulties for companies producing goods for export./.