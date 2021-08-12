Business Vietnam's exports of phones, components continue to surge Vietnam's exports of phones and components brought in 29.35 billion USD in the first seven months of 2021, a year-on-year rise of 11.9 percent, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Business Vietnam introduces products at Hong Kong Food Expo 2021 The Vietnam Trade Office in Hong Kong is displaying food products at Hong Kong Food Expo 2021 which is taking place from August 12 -16.

Business Vietnam looks to bolster agricultural, seafood exports to Algeria, Senegal A consultation session about agricultural and seafood exports to Algeria and Senegal was held on August 11, with the participation of over 100 Vietnamese firms.

Business Vietnam, Tanzania look to step up bilateral investment cooperation Vietnam is willing to share its socio-economic development experience and lessons with Tanzania, especially in attracting foreign investment and developing garment, footwear, and seafood sectors, Vietnam Ambassador to Tanzania Nguyen Nam Tien has said.