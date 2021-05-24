Traffic accidents claim 2,656 lives in first five months
As many as 5,182 traffic accidents were reported in five months from December 15, 2020 to May 14, claiming 2,656 lives and injuring 3,788 people, according to the National Traffic Safety Committee.
A road accident occurs at National Road 9 in Quang Tri province (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - As many as 5,182 traffic accidents were reported in five months from December 15, 2020 to May 14, claiming 2,656 lives and injuring 3,788 people, according to the National Traffic Safety Committee.
The figures dropped by 5.92 percent, 0.41 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively, year on year.
In the period, 3,291 road accidents killed 2,609 people. Meanwhile, 31 railway accidents left 25 dead and seven injured. Twenty-one accidents on waterways claimed 14 lives and injured one, while five maritime accidents left eight dead or missing.
During April 15 to May 14, there were 962 traffic accidents, leaving 491 dead and injuring 675 people.
The figures represented year-on-year decreases of 3.61 percent in the number of cases and 7.18 percent in the number of fatalities, but a rise of 2.27 percent in the number of injuries./.