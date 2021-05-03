Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – There were 111 traffic accidents during four-day holiday from April 30 – May 3, killing 58 and injuring 64, reported the Railway and Road Traffic Police Department.



Compared to the same period last year, the number of accidents, deaths and injured was down 22, 21 and 12, respectively.



Of the figure, 109 cases were on roads, leaving 56 dead and 64 injured. There was one accident killing one person in railway and another leaving one dead in waterway.



The traffic police nationwide discovered 32,621 violation cases, collected nearly 32 billion VND (1.39 million USD) in fines, and revoked 2,320 driving licenses.



They also prevented illegal motorbike racing in several southern localities, ensuring travelling safety during the holiday./.