Society Removing barriers for foreigners to own properties in Vietnam The Vietnam Association of Realtors (VARS) has proposed allowing foreigners to purchase and own houses, including private houses and apartments, in Vietnam during the time they work in the country.

Society Action month for AO victims launched The Vietnam Association of Victims of Agent Orange/dioxin, the National Steering Committee on the Settlement of Post-War Unexploded Ordnance and Toxic Chemical Consequences (Steering Committee 701) and the radio and television centre under the Ministry of Defence on August 1 launched an action month for victims of Agent Orange/dioxin (AO).

Society Vietnamese, Lao provinces tighten friendship, cooperation The central province of Quang Nam and Laos' Sekong province will step up communications to help local people better their understanding of the Vietnam-Laos time-honoured friendship and solidarity while increasing exchanges and consolidating the grassroots political system in border areas.

Society E-identification used for domestic air passengers from August 2 The e-identification app VNeID was put into official operation for passengers on domestic flights at all airports from August 2 after a two-month pilot period, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).