The annual festival is held to commemorate Saint Quy Minh Dai Vuong, a general under the reign of the 18th Hung King - one of Vietnam’s legendary founding fathers, as well as Tran Kings for their significant roles in establishing and protecting the nation.



The festival provides an opportunity to inspire Vietnamese people about patriotism, nationalism and national unity and recreate a glimpse of Vietnam’s history through the dynasties of Dinh, Le, Ly and Tran in Ninh Binh’s Hoa Lu Ancient Capital.



Water and dragon boat processions took place all the way through cross-water caves to Suoi Tien Temple to offer incense to Saint Quy Minh Dai Vuong.



The event also featured various cultural and musical activities to promote the distinctive traditions of Vietnamese from all over the country./.

VNA