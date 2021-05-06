Transport Ministry, Hanoi and provinces sign an agreement on construction of Ring Road No.4 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The has expressed support for the construction of Ring Road No.4 because it is of the utmost importance, linking Hanoi with nearby provinces.

During a conference held in Hanoi on May 6, The asked Hanoi and related provinces namely Vinh Phuc, Hung Yen, Bac Ninh and Bac Giang to speed up the implementation of the project to ease traffic pressure on Ring Road No.3.



The project is expected to not only ease traffic overload, expand development resources, connectivity and trade in goods among localities in the Hanoi Capital Region and the northern key economic region, but also help Hanoi and the provinces gradually perfect transportation systems as planned, making it easier for them to step up socio-economic development in both urban and rural areas, said Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung.



Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Duc Tuan highlighted the development of the Hanoi Capital Region’s framework transportation network to carry passengers and goods over the past years, including seven expressways namely Hanoi – Lao Cai, Hoa Lac – Hoa Binh, Hanoi – Thai Nguyen, Hanoi – Hai Phong, Cau Gie - Ninh Binh, Thang Long Boulevard and Noi Bai – Bac Ninh, as well as the renovation and expansion of Noi Bai International Airport.

Tuan stressed that the Master Plan on Hanoi Capital Region set Ring Roads No.4 and No.5 as two important routes for regional connectivity.



In order to build Ring Road No.4, which will pass through 14 districts of the localities with a total length of around 98km, he asked the Transport Ministry and the provinces of Hung Yen, Bac Ninh, Vinh Phuc and Bac Giang to offer feedback on the project to report to the Prime Minister.

About capital structure, he suggested allocating around 25 trillion VND (1.08 billion USD) from the State budget to Hanoi, Hung Yen and Bac Ninh. The localities must earmark 50 trillion VND each from their budgets, and the remaining will be from build-operate-transfer (BOT) investors./.