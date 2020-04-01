Aircraft at the Hanoi-based Noi Bai airport (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The The Ministry of Transport has asked aviation, land, railway, maritime, waterway administrations and provincial-level transport departments nationwide to implement restrictions on passenger transport around the country for a 15-day period starting from 0:00 hour on April 1.





Vietnamese airlines are permitted to operate two The restrictions are being introduced to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 Vietnamese airlines are permitted to operate two round-trip flights a day on the Hanoi - HCM City route and one round-trip flight a day on the Hanoi - Da Nang and HCM City - Da Nang routes.





Road All other domestic flights are suspended, the ministry said.Road passenger transport has been halted nationwide, except for official purposes and the supply of food and necessities, along with vehicles picking up workers and experts and carrying materials and products.

Inter-provincial passenger trains will be suspended for the 15-day period to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The Hanoi - HCM City train link will continue, with two trips a day at most. Waterway transport operators have also been asked to stop ferrying passengers to islands.

The instruction, however, does not apply to cargo transport./.

VNA