Business Vietnam Railways estimates 60 million USD loss due to COVID-19 The Vietnam Railway Corporation (VNR) estimates a loss of nearly 1.4 trillion VND (60 million USD) after tax in 2020, a massive blow to the company due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business EVFTA expected to boost admin reform Minister - Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung and Chairman of the European Chamber of Commerce and Industry (EuroCham) Nicolas Audier co-chaired a dialogue with European enterprises in Vietnam on June 30.

Business PM approves list of SOEs to carry out divestment in 2020 Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued Decision 908/QD-TTg approving the list of State-owned enterprises (SOEs) to implement divestment of State capital in 2020, which comprises 120 enterprises.

Business Da Nang sees minus economic growth for first time in over 20 years The central city of Da Nang saw its GRDP for the first half of the year contract by 3.61 percent from the same period in 2019, the first time since the city became a centrally-run locality in 1997.