Transport Ministry to start seven projects in H2
The Ministry of Transport will start construction work on seven key projects in the second half of this year, heard an online conference on the ministry’s tasks for the six remaining months held in Hanoi on June 30.
Upgrades to runways and taxiways at the Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat international airports have begun recently (Photo: VNA)
Phan Quang Hien, deputy director of the Transport Engineering Construction and Quality Management Bureau said the seven include three sub-projects using public investment under the North-South Highway project and the first phase of the My Thuan-Can Tho Highway.
He added that in the first half, procedures had been completed to launch 11 other projects. Most recently, two projects on upgrading runways and taxiways at the Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat international airports were started on June 29 under urgent instructions.
Hien also reported that 25 projects are scheduled to be completed this year, including the Mai Dich – Nam Thang Long section of Hanoi Belt Road No.3, the Lo Te – Rach Soi highway in southern Kien Giang province and the runway upgrades at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat./.