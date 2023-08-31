Transport sector well prepared for National Day break
Transport enterprises have developed plans and readied their fleets to serve passengers, as travel demand is forecast to surge from the late afternoon of August 31 – the last working day before the four-day National Day break.
According to Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, Deputy Director of the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, on this holiday, there will be about 410,000 passengers passing through the airport on board nearly 2,500 flights, up 37% and 17% year-on-year, respectively.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam said that airlines are expected to operate more than 5,300 flights with around 1.06 million seats from August 31 to September 5, up about 20% compared to the figure in the normal period, but down 3% year-on-year.
Meanwhile, the Vietnam Railways said that its units will run more than 50 additional trains on such busy routes as Ho Chi Minh City - Nha Trang, Ho Chi Minh City - Phan Thiet, Hanoi - Vinh, and Hanoi - Dong Hoi.
Dao Viet Long, Deputy Director of the Hanoi Department of Transport, requested bus stations to strictly inspect and monitor vehicles to prevent overload and ensure safety./.