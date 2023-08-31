Society Over 97,000 workers sent abroad in eight months Vietnam sent 97,234 workers abroad in the first eight months of 2023, equivalent to over 88% of the year’s target, reported the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA).

Society Vocational training programme supports students to work in Germany A graduation ceremony for students of a German standard training programme on metal cutting (MC) was held by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) and the General Directorate of Vocational Training in the southern province of Dong Nai on August 30.

Society Can Tho to announce 2021-2030 planning, promote investment The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho has approved a plan to organise an investment promotion conference announcing its 2021-2030 planning with a vision to 2050 in October.

Society Training course seeks to improve Vietnamese-language teaching abroad The State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (OV) Affairs, in coordination with the Ministry of Education and Training’s Department of Continuing Education, on August 30 organised the closing ceremony for a training course on Vietnamese-language teaching for Vietnamese teachers abroad in 2023.