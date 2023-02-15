Travel Vietnam holds great tourism potential for young travellers Vietnam has great potential to develop a toursim market segment for young travellers, heard a workshop organised by the Institution for Tourism Development Research (ITDR) under the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism.

Travel Vietnam looks to boost tourism cooperation with RoK's Jeollabuk-do province The Republic of Korea (RoK) is one of the favourite destinations of Vietnamese tourists, especially young people, Deputy General Director of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) Ha Van Sieu has said.

Travel Video clip promoting Japanese tourism released in Vietnam The Japan National Tourism Organisation (JNTO) on February 14 released a video clip promoting Japanese tourism with the participation of Nhi Thang Family, including renowned Vietnamese singer Dong Nhi, businessman Ong Cao Thang and their daughter Winnie.