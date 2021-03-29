Travelling all summer with Vietjet on new routes
On a Vietjet Air flight (Source: Vietjet Air)HCM City (VNA) - To celebrate a brilliant summer season and meet the travel needs of passengers on the occasion of April 30 and May 1, Vietjet opened a series of new routes from Da Nang, Thanh Hoa, Nha Trang, Da Lat and Vinh to Phu Quoc.
Specifically, the route connecting Vinh and Phu Quoc operated from March 28, while the routes from Da Nang and Thanh Hoa to Phu Quoc will operate from April 2. Nha Trang - Phu Quoc and Da Lat – Phu Quoc routes operated daily from April 29.
The flight frequency of current routes from Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hai Phong to Phu Quoc and other routes have also been increased.
With diverse and convenient flight options, stable flight times, Vietjet is always ready to offer the best services for people and visitors, bringing great flying experiences on modern aircraft with comfy seats, friendly cabin crews, and many unique cultural and artistic activities of the new-age carrier at an altitude of 10,000m.
A Vietjet Air plane (Source: Vietjet Air)Passengers can book your tickets on Vietjet’s official sales channels at website www.vietjetair.com, Vietjet Air mobile app, official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/vietjetvietnam (section Booking), ticket offices and official agents.
Enjoy flying safely with Vietjet – the airline has been certified with seven-stars rating for COVID-19 compliance. Don’t forget to fully comply with the mandatory health declaration via https://tokhaiyte.vn, save and show the information upon checking in at airports as well as wearing face masks during your flight to protect yourself and your community.
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world.
With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations and performance, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world’s best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.