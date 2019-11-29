Trung Nam wind power plant’s second stage starts generation
Ninh Thuan (VNA) – The second phase of Trung Nam wind power in Thuan Bac district, the central province of Ninh Thuan, started its operation and connected to the national grid on November 29.
The plant’s second stage includes 16 wind turbines with a capacity of 4MW each, installed by Trung Nam Construction and Engineering JSC under the direction by Enercon GmbH - a German supplier of wind turbines and components.
The project is hoped to generate 182 million kWh of electricity per year.
Nguyen Tam Thinh, Chairman of the board of directors of the Trung Nam Construction Investment Corporation, said the project is expected to be put into full operation in the first quarter of 2020.
The construction of the Trung Nam wind power plant began in August 2016 with a total investment of 3.96 trillion VND (over 170.8 million USD).
The plant was designed with a capacity of 90 – 100 MW. Its first phase was completed in 2018./.