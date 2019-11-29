Culture - Sports Can Tho hosts Vietnam-Japan culture, trade exchange The 5th Vietnam-Japan culture and trade exchange programme to mark the 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries kicked off in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on November 29.

Business Vietjet named as Best Ultra Low Cost Airline for 2020 AirlineRatings named VietJet Air as the Best Ultra Low Cost Airline for 2020, thanks in large part to its amazing cabin crew and spectacular prices.

Business Japanese entrepreneurs seek investment chances in Can Tho city Representatives of authorities of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on November 29 welcomed more than 200 Japanese entrepreneurs who came to the locality to seek investment chances.

Business HCM City’s CPI up 0.52 percent in November Ho Chi Minh City posted a month-on-month rise of 0.52 percent in the consumer price index (CPI) in November, the municipal Statistics Office reported.