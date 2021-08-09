Processing tuna for export (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Tuna exporters are forecast to meet obstacles in the third quarter due to hike in transport costs and COVID-19 pandemic.



The hike is attributable to social distancing order in almost countries, resulting in limited import and customs clearance.



The shortage of empty and cold containers remains while congestion in seaports in China and the US is hindering global trade.



According to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP), tuna export turnover was estimated at over 410 million USD in seven months of this year, up 21 percent annually. Vietnam’s major importers include the US, Europe, Israel, Canada and Japan. The US was the largest importer with a value of over 170 million USD.



As workers in fisheries sector mostly work in cold environment, the risk of COVID-19 transmission is high. Meanwhile, many of them have yet to be vaccinated yet.



Competitors, technical and trade barriers are also causing difficulties for the sector. Several global competitors and European markets want to upgrade criteria for exporting to the Europe – the second biggest tuna importer of Vietnam.



The VASEP said Spain – a major importer of the Vietnamese tuna in Europe, is planning to grant AENOR label on social responsibility for imported tuna and impose nine criteria for tracing the origin of tuna exported to Europe.



Accordingly, AENOR label will be glued on tunas that are caught responsibly to ensure that offshore fishermen meet criteria for the use of workers at the right working age as set by the International Labour Organisation.



The labelling is considered a trade barrier to competitors and a tool to increase Spanish fishermen’s income, VASEP said.



A representative from the Binh Dinh Fishery JSC said the sector is facing difficulties due to increasing operating costs, making it hard for it to compete.



VASEP’s representative said the sector is striving to cope with the pandemic, maintain stable production, and fight illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing to achieve better results in the third quarter./.