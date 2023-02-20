More than 10 days have now passed since the earthquake but these people are still clinging to what used to be their home, which is now in ruins. They wait for a miracle, which is finding loved ones under the rubble. The presence of Vietnamese rescuers working with the Turkish Government and local people to search for victims is greatly appreciated.

For the Vietnamese soldiers, it is the belief and expectation of local people that have helped them battle fatigue, forget the difficulties and hardships, and remain determined to fulfil the goal of saving lives.

In the past week, Vietnam’s rescue forces have not only helped search for victims but are ready to support the Turkish people in all matters. In response, the local people help the rescuers perform their tasks or simply share drinking water - which is scarce./.

VNA