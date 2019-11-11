Two drug traffickers arrested in Dien Bien
Lo Van Thu at the police office (Source: VNA)
Dien Bien (VNA) – Police in Dien Bien district, the northwestern border province of Dien Bien, have arrested two men and seized 774 pills of synthetic drugs.
The men are Lo Van Thu, born in 1971, residing in Na Tong commune, Dien Bien district; and Bui Dai Phi Long, born in 1989, residing in Noong Bua ward, Dien Bien city.
On November 10, in Na Huon village, Na Tong commune in Dien Bien district, the district’s police caught red handed Lo Van Thu trading the drugs at his house and seized 755 pills of synthetic drugs totally weighing 77.79 gram.
Earlier the same day, the force arrested Bui Dai Phi Long, and confiscated 19 pills of synthetic drugs and 0.23 gram of heroin when Long was transporting the drug for sale in Thanh Chan commune, Dien Bien district.
Further investigation into the cases is underway.
Previously, on November 9, Dien Bien police successfully busted a transnational drug trafficking ring, arresting two traffickers and seizing 220 bricks of heroin with a total weight of 77kg./.