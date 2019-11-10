Dien Bien police arrest two transnational drug traffickers
Thao A Binh (red shirt), and Thao A Chu (white shirt)(Source: VNA)
Dien Bien (VNA) - Police in the northwestern border province of Dien Bien have successfully busted a transnational drug trafficking ring, seizing 220 bricks of heroin with total weight of 77kg.
On November 9 afternoon, in Na Tong village, Na Tong commune in Dien Bien district, the police division for drug crime investigation under the provincial police department in collaboration with officers of the Muong Nha border station under the Dien Bien Border Guard High Command, caught red handed two men transporting the drugs.
The arrested traffickers are Thao A Binh, born in 1991 and residing in Na Tong commune; and Thao A Chu, born in 1988, residing in Pung Luong commune, Mu Cang Chai district, the northwestern mountainous province of Yen Bai.
Binh and Chu admitted that they had bought the heroin from Laos, and transported to Vietnam for sale.
Two cars, one motorbike, four mobile phones and other relevant exhibits were also seized in the case.
Further investigation into the case in underway./.