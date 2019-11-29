Business Agricultural sector gains trade surplus of 8.8 bln USD in 11 months The agriculture sector enjoyed a trade surplus of 8.8 billion USD in the first 11 months of this year, 1.5 billion USD higher than the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Seminar discusses opportunities, challenges from CPTPP A seminar titled “Opportunities and Challenges arising from CPTPP agreement for Vietnam’s seafood – fruits, vegetables – animal husbandry, meat processing industries” was held in the Mekong city of Can Tho on November 27.

Business HCM City braces for Black Friday Black Friday, the biggest retail promotion of the year, is ubiquitous in Ho Chi Minh City with most shopping centres and stores offering discounts of up to 90 percent.

Business Vietnam remains promising middle, long-term destination for investors A recent survey of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) has found that 36.4 percent of Japanese businesses operating overseasviewed Vietnam as a promising investment destination, up 2.5 percent from 2018.