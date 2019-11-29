Two furniture fairs open in HCM City
A wide range of outdoor and indoor furniture, handicrafts and household appliances are on display at the 2019 Vietnam Furniture and Home Furnishing Fair that opened in Ho Chi Minh City on November 28.
Furniture products on display at the 2019 VIFA Home that is being held at the Phu Tho Sports Stadium in HCM City’s District 11 from November 28 to December 1 (Photo: VNA)
The 2019 VIFA Home, which targets to promote locally made wooden furniture, home decor and handicrafts in the Vietnamese market, has 600 booths set up by 120 brands.
This year, it has also attracted prestigious export brands, Dinh Thi Huong Nga, a member of Handicraft and Wood Industry Association of HCM City (HAWA)’s executive board, said.
With the message ‘Furniture banquet’, VIFA HOME this year would underline its status as the biggest furniture fair in the country, enabling consumers to find complete packages for their living spaces, she said, adding that on the occasion of Black Friday, exhibitors at the fair would offer very attractive promotions.
Over the last decade, the annual expo has acted as a bridge connecting wooden furniture producers, traders, distributors and retailers, she added.
Organised by HAWA and HAWA Corporation at the Phu Tho Sports Stadium in District 11, the event will go on until December 1.
Another furniture exhibition, the first Vietnam International Furniture Fair (VIFF 2019), is being held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in District 7 from November 27 to 30 by the Binh Duong Furniture Association and the Taiwan Furniture Manufacturers Association.
VIFF features 500 booths set up by over 100 local and foreign exhibitors including from Taiwan, Malaysia, China and Thailand, showcasing bedroom furniture, dining sets, kitchen cabinets, flooring, office furniture, outdoor furniture, interior furnishing, decorative accessories and materials, fittings, and machinery used in the woodworking industry.
Many seminars and conferences will be held, including on promoting foreign investment in Vietnam’s wood processing and forestry industries and on PEFC/VFCS certification: Demand, supply and benefit.
Dien Quang Hiep, Chairman of the Binh Duong Furniture Association, said Vietnam’s exports of wood and forestry products in the first nine month of the year were worth 7.93 billion USD, a year-on-year increase of 18 percent, and are expected to top 11 billion USD for the full year and meet the export target.
Its timber and forest products are exported to more than 120 countries and territories.
The country is the fifth largest wood products exporter and second largest in Asia./.