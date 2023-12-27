Environment Rare sea turtle rescued in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province The forest protection department at Con Dao National Park on December 27 rescued and released back to the sea a rare green turtle (Chelonia mydas), which was stranded on a beach in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau.

Environment Ten rare monkeys released into the wild at Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park Ten rescued monkeys have been released into Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park in the central province of Quang Binh, according to the Centre for Rescue, Conservation and Creature Development under the park's management board.

Environment Quang Binh receives over 3.38 million USD from selling carbon credit The central province of Quang Binh got more than 82 billion VND (3.38 million USD) for its efforts to reduce greenhouse emissions in 2023, becoming the first locality in Vietnam to receive payment under the Emissions Reduction Purchase Agreement (ERPA).

Environment Severe cold spell to end early this week in North The severe cold spell, which has blanketed the northern region as well as the north-central provinces of Thanh Hoa and Nghe An for about 10 days now, is expected to end early this week.