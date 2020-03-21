Two new COVID-19 infection cases confirmed
The Ministry of Health on March 21 evening announced two more cases who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19, bringing the total in Vietnam so far to 94.
(Photo: VNA)
The 93rd case is a 20-year-old male student from Hungary. He landed at Noi Bai airport on March 18 on Flight SU290. His samples were tested positive by the Hanoi Centre for Disease Control for the first time on March 20.
Second test by the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology showed the same result on March 21.
The 94th case is a 64-year-old woman from the northern province of Bac Giang. She came to the Czech Republic to visit her daughter from February 29. She landed at Noi Bai airport on March 18 on the same flight as the 93rd patient.
Both patients are being treated at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases No.2 in Hanoi's Dong Anh district, and in stable condition.
Among the 94 COVID-19 cases in Vietnam so far, 17 have fully recovered./.