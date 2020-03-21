Health 14-day quarantine mandatory for everyone entering Vietnam from March 21 All of the passengers entering Vietnam will have to undergo a 14-day concentrated quarantine period as from 0:00 on March 21, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Health COVID-19: More places required to accommodate quarantined people The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control has requested relevant ministries and localities to arrange more places as quarantine areas, and coordinate with the Defence Ministry to receive quarantined people in case the army’s areas are overcrowded.

Health Medical consultation group set up for severe COVID-19 cases The Ministry of Health on March 20 said that it has set up a specialised medical consultation group for the treatment of severe and critical COVID-19 cases in Vietnam.

Health Fight against TB needs active engagement of all people: expert A lung expert has called for more active public participation in tuberculosis (TB) prevention and control to eradicate the disease from Vietnam by 2030.