A dinner at the Rhythms restaurant

Hanoi (VNA) – The Rhythms and Cloud Nine Nin in Hanoi have made the list of the 25 best fine dining destinations in Asia of the world’s most popular travel guide – Tripadvisor.

The Rhythmns Restaurant was ranked 15th and Cloud Nine 24th on the list as part of the 2023 Travelers’ Choice “Best of the Best” Restaurants Awards announced recently.



Located on the seventh floor of La Sinfonia del Rey Hotel & Spa in downtown Hanoi, the Rhythmns offers diners a perfect view of Hoan Kiem Lake and the Old Quarter. Traditional Vietnamese and international cuisines are on the menu, with roasted chicken, spring rolls, banana rolls and ice cream winning being the signature.



The blending of sophisticated western architecture with local heritage has created a beautiful melody, expected to touch the emotion of guests, and take them on a unique sensory journey, according to Tripadvisor.



Meanwhile, Cloud Nine, on the 9th floor of La Siesta Premium Hotel on Hang Be Street, has impressed diners with its nostalgic architectural style, along with iconic delicacies from across the nation.



Ise Sueyoshi Restaurant in Japan was named the best fine dining establishment in Asia, followed by Avartana (India) and Akira Back (Thailand).



Last year, Kabin restaurant in Ho Chi Minh City was the only Vietnamese representative in the list of Asia’s best restaurants.



The Tripadvisor’s list was made based on a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from their readers around the world over a 12-month period.



Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best is an annual award of Tripadvisor with five categories, namely favourite destinations, beach, hotels, restaurants and things to do around the world./.