Sci-Tech Vietnamese IT firms get support to go global In 2023, the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) will focus on working with Vietnamese associations, foreign diplomatic missions, and trade and investment representative offices to enhance support for Vietnamese digital technology enterprises in global digital cooperation, MIC Deputy Minister Phan Tam told a conference on February 23.

Sci-Tech MARD plan looks to boost agricultural industry with science and technology Technological advances and creative innovation have created momentum to build a productive and quality agricultural industry, with a plan of action discussed at an online conference to capitalise on the sector's potential.

Sci-Tech Last undersea Internet cable connecting Vietnam with the world breaks down The SMW3 cable, the last fully functional Internet cable of Vietnam, has encountered a problem on its S2.7 segment that connects with Singapore, an Internet service provider in the country said on February 21. ​

Sci-Tech Vietnam, Belgium step up scientific-technological cooperation Vietnam wants to step up cooperation with countries that have strengths in science-technology like Belgium, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung has said.