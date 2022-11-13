Business Banking sector to develop digital economy, digital society The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has released the banking sector’s plan to implement the national strategy on developing a digital economy and digital society by 2025, with a vision to 2030.

Business Ministry perfects policies for commercial infrastructure development The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has drafted a circular regulating the classification and management of commercial establishments.

Business German Chancellor’s visit to Vietnam helps upgrade bilateral relations: expert German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s upcoming official visit to Vietnam will offer a good opportunity for the two countries to further beef up their bilateral relations, an expert from the German Asia-Pacific Business Association (OAV) has said.

Business Goods throughput at sea ports up 3% in 10 months Vietnam's sea ports handled over 600 million tons of goods in the first 10 months of this year, up 3% annually, and fulfilling 84% of the yearly target, according to the Vietnam Marine Administration.