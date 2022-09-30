At Big C Thang Long supermarket (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam Report JSC on September 30 announced the list of the top 10 prestigious retailers in 2022.



The winners in fast consumption and supermarkets included Central Retail Vietnam, Wincommerce, Saigon Coop, MM Mega Market, Aeon Vietnam, SATRA, Lotte Vietnam, SASCO, Hapro and IPP Group.



The rankings are based on the latest financial reports, media reputation, and survey results.



Vu Dang Vinh, General Director of Vietnam Report, said the retail market has become vibrant again following the pandemic.



In the first nine months of this year, total retail of goods and consumption services surpassed 4.1 trillion VND (178.2 million USD), up 21% annually, and catching up pre-pandemic level.



Up to 91.7% of businesses surveyed by Vietnam Report said the outlook for the retail industry for the remainder of this year is better than last year./.