Unique Bat Trang Pottery Museum
The museum is part of the project 'Quintessence of the Vietnamese craft village' of Quang Vinh Ceramic Co., Ltd. and the Hanoi Handicraft and Craft Villages Association with the aim of developing the craft village. (Photo: Tintuc/VNA)
The museum is built to honour the quintessence of pottery craft and display unique ceramic products. (Photo: Tintuc/VNA)
The Bat Trang Pottery Museum now becomes a new destination for Hanoians. (Photo: Tintuc/VNA)
Multi-faceted curves impress visitors from the very first steps. (Photo: Tintuc/VNA)
The first floor is the check-in space, and also a place for displaying ceramic products and organisation of events. (Photo: Tintuc/VNA)
The museum is considered as a traditional house, preserving and introducing all the cultural values of the Bat Trang ceramic village to visitors. (Photo: Tintuc/VNA)
Visitors can take pictures, learn about pottery, shop for products or sip coffee to see Bat Trang from above. (Photo: Tintuc/VNA)